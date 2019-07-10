Home

Plank Margaret Rosemary, Irene and all the
family would like to thank everyone
for their kind messages of condolence and generous donations to
The Stroke Association following their recent sad bereavement.

A special thank you to all the staff at Newhaven Residential Home for the care and compassion shown to Margaret during her last few months.

Thank you also to the Rev Peter Liley
for his sincere and comforting service and to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral service for their excellent arrangements.
Published in Louth Leader on July 10, 2019
