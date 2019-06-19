|
Plank Margaret Passed away peacefully aged 85 years at Newhaven Residential Home
on 9th June 2019.
Reunited with her beloved husband Eugene.
Loving mother to Rosemary and Irene and mother in law to John and Steven. Treasured Gran to Lisa, Richard, Kevin and Nicola and Great Gran to Jessica, Heidi and Thomas.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Clement's Church, Sutton on Sea on Wednesday 26th June at 12.00 followed by committal at Trusthorpe Cemetery.
Donations, if desired to
.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road, Sutton on Sea,
LN12 2LL. Tel: 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
