|
|
|
HANDLEY Margaret Passed away peacefully on 23rd October 2019,
aged 82 years.
Now resting with
Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Service in Mablethorpe.
Funeral service to be held at St Helen Church, Theddlethorpe on
Monday 11th November at 2.00pm,
followed by cremation at Alford.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable to 'Alzheimer's Society'
All enquiries to
Lincolnshire Cooperative
Funeral Services,
High Street,
Mablethorpe LN12 1AU
Tel: 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 6, 2019