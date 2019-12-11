|
Alcock Margaret Peacefully passed away
on 1st December 2019.
Margaret was a very much loved Mum, Grandma, Great-Grandma and good friend, who will be sadly missed by all that knew her.
A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but if so desired, a donation in lieu with
cheques made payable to the
"Alzheimer's Society" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 11, 2019