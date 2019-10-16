Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00
Alford Crematorium
Malk White Notice
WHITE Malk It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Malk
who passed away peacefully on
9th October, aged 65 years.
Loving dad to Kevin,
a dear father in law, grandad, brother and a good friend to many,
he will be fondly remembered.
A celebration of his life will take place at Alford Crematorium
on Friday 25th October at 10am.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Marie Curie and St Barnabas, Louth
can be left at the service.
All enquiries to:
Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate,
Louth, LN11 9BX
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 16, 2019
