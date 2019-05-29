Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
13:00
Grimsby Crematorium
Malcolm Stevenson Notice
Stevenson Malcolm Trafford (Stevensons Fruit &
Vegetable Shop, Louth)
Passed away peacefully on
9th May 2019, aged 83 years.
Loving husband to the late Janet.
Will be sadly missed by family
and friends.
The funeral Service will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 1pm.
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired, made payable to ' British Heart Foundation' can be left after the service or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA.
Published in Louth Leader on May 29, 2019
