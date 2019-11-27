|
|
|
WILKINSON Madge (Formerly Post Mistress
of Burwell)
Peacefully passed away on
31st October 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron, mum of Angela and mother in law of Paul.
The Funeral Service is to take
place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December 2019 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "Dementia Care" can be left after the Service or sent
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019