|
|
|
LARDER Ken Peacefully at home on 8th December 2019, Ken
aged 87 years.
Loving and very much-loved
husband of Sheila,
dearly loved dad of
Marilyn, Nigel and Lynn,
a much-loved father-in-law, grandad, great grandad, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle and the dear and respected friend to many.
A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in the Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 23 rd December 2019
at 12.00 noon.
Donations in his memory to benefit
'St. Barnabas Hospice'
may be given at the
service or sent to the Funeral Director.
Family flowers only please will
be received by:-
Near & Near Undertakers,
The Mews, David Street,
Grimsby, DN32 9NN.
Telephone (01472) 250150
www.nearandnear.com
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019