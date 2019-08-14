|
CASTLEDINE Keith Sheila, Gail, Ian and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to everyone for all the cards, flowers and messages of condolence they received
following the sad loss of Keith
on the 8th June 2019.
Thank you for your generous donations to The Ark and Radcliffe Donkey Sanctuary. Thank you also to Chris McRae for his comforting service, Louth Bowls Club for the catering and Lincolnshire Co-Operative Funeral Services for their excellent arrangements.
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 14, 2019