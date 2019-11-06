|
|
|
In Loving Remembrance of Joyce Hercock
In the beginning,
Joyce was a daughter and
then she became a loving wife.
In the next chapter she was a mother and then she became a grandmother. And finally, she was a
great-grandmother, but her story won't end there... because her
great-grandchildren begin life as a child, then they in turn will
become a loving partner.
In their next chapter they will become
a mother or father, and so,
Joyce's storyline will continue into the future. For my mum, who began life as Joyce Brown being born
on 29th July 1932,
and later on, became Joyce Hercock, whom sadly passed away on
8th November 2018.
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 6, 2019