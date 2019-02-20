|
Kenney Josephine Juno Peacefully, at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, on 10th February 2019, Josephine aged 86 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Derek,
dear Mother of Angela and grandma of
Andrew and the late Alistair.
The Funeral service will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 27th February 2019 at 10.00am. By request immediate family flowers only, but a donation in lieu of flowers, if so desired, for Meals on Wheels, North Somercotes may be given on the day of the service.
All enquiries may be made to
Kettles Funeralcare, Louth,
Tel No: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
