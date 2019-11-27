Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
14:00
St Mary's Church
Mablethorpe
Joseph Williams Notice
Williams Joseph Basil Basil, of Maltby le Marsh,
passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 13th November 2019,
aged 89 years.
Loving husband to Brenda,
father to Mark, Nigel, Gary, Andrew and Helen. Grandfather to Benjamin, Jonathan, Sam,and Molly, India, Forrester, Naunghton and Ieorienna, Grace and Harriet, Florence and Eliza. Great grandfather to Mila.
Basil will be sadly
missed and remembered
by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe on Wednesday 4th December at 2pm followed by interment at
Maltby le Marsh Churchyard.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired to
St Mary's Church.
Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, High Street, Mablethorpe, LN12 1AU
Tel : 01507 473440
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 27, 2019
