Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00
St Peter's Church
Trusthorpe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Clark

Notice Condolences

Joseph Clark Notice
Clark Joseph West
Passed away peacefully on the 22nd of October 2019 aged 91 years.
A much loved husband to Audrey.
A dear dad to Paul and Rachel and an adored grandad to Christy,
Joseph, Josh and Ellie.
Joe will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Trusthorpe on Thursday 21st November at 11.00.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea LN12 2LL
Tel: 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.