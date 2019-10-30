|
Clark Joseph West
Passed away peacefully on the 22nd of October 2019 aged 91 years.
A much loved husband to Audrey.
A dear dad to Paul and Rachel and an adored grandad to Christy,
Joseph, Josh and Ellie.
Joe will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at
St Peter's Church, Trusthorpe on Thursday 21st November at 11.00.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
Please see our online obituary at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary
Enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton on Sea LN12 2LL
Tel: 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 30, 2019