TAYLOR John Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Passed away on 21st July after
a long battle with his health,
surrounded by all those who he
cherished the most, he will live on in
our hearts always and forever more.
His life will be celebrated on
Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 10am
at Alford Crematorium.
All those who wish to pay their
respects are welcome to join his family.
Flowers are welcomed and
appreciated, to be delivered to
Kettle Funeralcare.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX,
01507 600710.
