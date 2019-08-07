|
Smith John Sadly, passed away on 25th July 2019, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Martin, Jane and Amanda, treasured grandad and great-grandad. John will be greatly missed by family and his many friends.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Eastgate Union Church, Louth on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 11.30.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"St Andrews Hospice" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 7, 2019