Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:30
Eastgate Union Church
Louth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Smith

Notice Condolences

John Smith Notice
Smith John Sadly, passed away on 25th July 2019, aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of the late Betty, loving dad of Martin, Jane and Amanda, treasured grandad and great-grandad. John will be greatly missed by family and his many friends.

The Funeral Service is to take place at Eastgate Union Church, Louth on
Friday 23rd August 2019 at 11.30.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"St Andrews Hospice" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent
c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.