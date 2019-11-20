|
Smith
Joan May
Formerly of Little Cawthorpe
Passed away quietly on 9th November 2019, aged 97 years at Madeira House, Louth.
Beloved wife of the late Bernard and a much loved aunt.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Nichol Hill Methodist Church on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment at Little Cawthorpe.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, payable to "Dementia UK" can be left after the Service or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 20, 2019