Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
13:00
Alford Crematorium
Jean Goodley Notice
GOODLEY Jean Suddenly passed away on
9th October 2019, aged 84 years.

Beloved wife of the late Ivor,
loving mum of Lorraine and Wendy,
grandmother to Helen, Sarah and Ben, and great grandmother.

The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd October 2019
at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "Age UK"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 16, 2019
