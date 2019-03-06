|
|
|
Clark Jean Jean Clark, of Louth,
sadly passed away on
18th February 2019,
at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, aged 87.
Whilst Jean was recovering from
a broken hip in the hospital,
she very sadly lost her husband,
Noel Clark in January,
Jean died 3 weeks later.
Jean leaves behind their 3 children,
Michelle, Annette and Chris,
along with 7 Grandchildren
and 6 Great-Grandchildren.
Jean Clark was well known,
in their local community of Louth,
particularly for running
The Priory Hotel during the
late 70's early 80's and
then on to managing the running
of The Mall and The Orange Tree Cafe.
Jean will be very sadly missed
and lovingly remembered
by all of her family, friends
and neighbours in the local
community and further afield
with their friends in Spain.
The funeral is due to take place
at Alford Crematorium on Friday
22nd March, 2019 at 2.00pm.
Donations if desired payable to
'Dementia UK' can be left after
the service or are welcome to
be received by the
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
