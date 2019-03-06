Clark Jean Jean Clark, of Louth,

sadly passed away on

18th February 2019,

at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, aged 87.

Whilst Jean was recovering from

a broken hip in the hospital,

she very sadly lost her husband,

Noel Clark in January,

Jean died 3 weeks later.

Jean leaves behind their 3 children,

Michelle, Annette and Chris,

along with 7 Grandchildren

and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

Jean Clark was well known,

in their local community of Louth,

particularly for running

The Priory Hotel during the

late 70's early 80's and

then on to managing the running

of The Mall and The Orange Tree Cafe.

Jean will be very sadly missed

and lovingly remembered

by all of her family, friends

and neighbours in the local

community and further afield

with their friends in Spain.



The funeral is due to take place

at Alford Crematorium on Friday

22nd March, 2019 at 2.00pm.

Donations if desired payable to

'Dementia UK' can be left after

the service or are welcome to

be received by the

Lincolnshire Co-operative

Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,

Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519). Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More