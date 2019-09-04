|
|
|
WRIGHT Janet
née Renton We regret to inform everyone
of the death of Janet on
28th August 2019, aged 66.
From New Waltham and formerly
of Louth.
She was dearly loved and
will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 9th September at 1.40pm.
Donations in Janet's memory,
in lieu of flowers, can be sent to
Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance Charitable Trust, LNAACT House, Bentley Drive, Bracebridge Heath,
Lincoln LN4 2QW or can be left
at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth, 110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 4, 2019