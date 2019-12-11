|
|
|
BALL Janet It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Janet who passed away peacefully at home on 20th November, aged 72 years.
Much loved wife of Ken,
devoted mum to Antony,
and Katy and a loving Gran to
Ethan, Lauren and Joel.
Mother in law to Amanda
and a good friend to many.
She will be very sadly missed
and fondly remembered.
A celebration of her life will take place at St James Church, Louth
on Friday 20th December at 11am, followed by a committal
at Louth Cemetery.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 11, 2019