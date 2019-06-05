Home

R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Jacqueline Harvey

Jacqueline Harvey Notice
Harvey Jacqueline
"Jackie" Peacefully passed away at home on 18th May 2019,
aged 66 years.
Jackie was a much loved Wife,
Mum, Nan, Sister, Aunt and good
friend to many who will be sadly
missed by all that knew her.
A service to celebrate the life of Jackie will be held at Alford Crematorium on Tuesday 18th June 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to "St Barnabas Nurses" or "Marie Curie" will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on June 5, 2019
