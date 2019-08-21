|
CASSWELL Ivan Peacefully passed away on
8th August 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Anita,
much loved dad of Rex and
brother of Marjorie.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
22nd August 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to "LNAACT" can be sent
via our online memorial at
www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral
/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Family requests no black.
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 21, 2019