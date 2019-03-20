|
PEAT Ishbel Mary On 12th March 2019, Ishbel,
aged 88, passed away peacefully at Grimsby Hospital.
Beloved wife of the late Barrie.
Loving mum to Patricia, Julie, Angela, Alistair and the late Frances,
mother-in-law to Graham and Frank.
A cherished grandmother,
great-grandmother and a
good friend to many.
A celebration of Ishbel's life will be
held at Alford Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations left at the service
(in cash only please) will be used to benefit the residents at
The Beeches Residential Home, Louth.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX.
Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
