SLINGSBY Irene Peacefully on Saturday October 5th 2019 with her loving family by her side, Irene passed away aged 99 years
in the wonderful, loving and
dedicated care of the staff at Stallingborough Lodge.
A beautiful gentle lady who was loved by her family, daughter Christine, son John and the late Geoffrey,
grandchildren and great grandchildren and all her knew her.
Re-united with her beloved husband Norman and her much loved and wonderful son Geoffrey.
Service and committal is to take place at Great Grimsby Crematorium on Monday October 21st at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please by request, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be sent to
H & HJ Huteson & Sons,
The Old Chapel, Bluestone Lane, Immingham, DN40 2DX.
