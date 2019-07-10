|
|
|
SIMPSON Irene It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Irene
who passed away peacefully on
1st July 2019, aged 88 years.
Dear wife of the late John.
Loving mum of
Peter, Yvonne and the late Linda.
Proud grandma to Josh and Lindsey. Great grandma to Elora.
A sister, mother in law,
sister in law and friend.
She will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will take place at Alford Crematorium today,
Wednesday 10th July, at 11am.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX or
01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on July 10, 2019