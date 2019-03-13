|
LEWIS IRENE Sadly passed away on
16th February 2019.
Beloved wife of Philip.
Treasured Mum, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Mablethorpe
on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, payable to LNAACT or St Barnabas or
Marie Curie Cancer Care.
All enquiries to Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Services, Clifton House, High Street, Mablethorpe.
LN12 1AU. Tel: 01507 473440.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 13, 2019
