|
|
|
Dr ANDERSON
Ian It is with deep sadness
that we announce the death
of Ian, following a short, but distressing, illness.
He died at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 89 years.
A private funeral will be taking place, but letters are welcome and
can be sent to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX.
Donations in memory of Ian,
a well-respected Louth GP,
can be sent to St Barnabas Hospice,
12 Cardinal Close, Lincoln LN2 4SY
(please mark donations to be for the Louth Hospice) or Marie Curie Freepost plus RTZX-KGXY-SAGU, Bumpers Way, Bumpers Farm, Chippenham SN14 6NG.
All enquiries to Kettle Louth
on 01507 60010
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 13, 2019