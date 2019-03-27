|
Clayton Helen Fiona On 14th March 2019, Helen,
aged 51 years sadly passed away.
Daughter of the late Albert and
Pauline, sister of Neil.
A service to commemorate Helen's life will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 12th April 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired,
donations made payable to
'Louth Community Larder' may be sent to the Trinity Centre, 262 Eastgate, Louth, or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX.
Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
