Jonathan Whiting Independent Funeral Directors (Lincoln)
1-5 Queen Street
Lincoln, Lincolnshire LN5 8LB
01522 589942
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Harry Middleton Notice
MIDDLETON Harry 6th October 2019
Peacefully at home
aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Betty and
father of Jane, father-in-law to Tony and loving Grandpa of
Edward and Alexander.
Funeral service to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Friday, 8th November 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be
given to WaterAid
47-49 Durham Street,
London, SE11 5JD c/o
Jonathan Whiting Funeral Directors,
1-5 Queen St, Lincoln, LN5 8LB.
01522 589942
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 30, 2019
