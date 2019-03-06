Home

Kettle Funeral Directors
110 Kidgate
Louth, Lincolnshire LN11 9BX
01507 600 710
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
13:00
Alford Crematorium
Gwen Dillon Notice
DILLON Gwen On 23rd February 2019,
Gwen, aged 86 years,
passed away suddenly but peacefully.
Beloved wife of the late Tom.
Much loved mum of Susan and Maureen. Loving mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations made payable to LNAACT (Lincs. & Notts. Air Ambulance) may be sent direct to the charity or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth,
LN11 9BX. Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
