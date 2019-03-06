|
DILLON Gwen On 23rd February 2019,
Gwen, aged 86 years,
passed away suddenly but peacefully.
Beloved wife of the late Tom.
Much loved mum of Susan and Maureen. Loving mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March 2019 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations made payable to LNAACT (Lincs. & Notts. Air Ambulance) may be sent direct to the charity or left at the service.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth,
LN11 9BX. Tel: 01507 600710.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
