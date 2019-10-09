Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Legbourne
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Clarey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen Clarey

Notice Condolences

Gwen Clarey Notice
CLAREY Gwen Peacefully passed away on
25th September 2019,
aged 92 years.

Much loved wife of the late Edwin, mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother.

The Funeral Service is to take place at All Saints Church, Legbourne on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 2.00pm followed by committal at Alford Crematorium.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "St Barnabas Hospice Trust" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.