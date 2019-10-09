|
CLAREY Gwen Peacefully passed away on
25th September 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of the late Edwin, mother, grandmother and
great-grandmother.
The Funeral Service is to take place at All Saints Church, Legbourne on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 2.00pm followed by committal at Alford Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to "St Barnabas Hospice Trust" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 9, 2019