BROOKER Graham The family wishes to announce the sudden death of Graham on
18th March, aged 72.
Darling husband to Anne.
Devoted dad to Michelle, Naomi
and Natasha, Father in law to Andy, Chatt and Mark. Loving brother,
grandad, great grandad and uncle.
A loveable character, who will be sadly missed but always cherished.
A celebration of his life will be
held at St Michael's Church
on Wednesday 3rd April at 10am
followed by a private family
committal at London Road Cemetery.
Flowers can be sent to
Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare on 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
