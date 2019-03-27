Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
13:00
Grainthorpe Methodist Chapel
Notice Condolences

Gordon Wray Notice
Wray Gordon Ralph In his 80th year passed away peacefully on 10th March at
Lincoln County Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Connie, much loved and loving dad of Cynthia and Jonathan. Dear father in law to Jane and proud grandad to Jamie.

The Funeral Service is to take place on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 1pm at Grainthorpe Methodist Chapel, followed by interment at North Somercotes Cemetery.

Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to "Action for Children" or "Mr J.G. McAdams BC Fund" (at Grimsby Hospital) can be left after the Service, or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
