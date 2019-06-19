|
WAGG Gloria Liane Peacefully passed away on
13th June 2019,
aged 77 years.
Wife of the late Stuart,
mother of Adrian and grandmother
of Matthew and Helena.
The Funeral Service is to take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Friday 21st June 2019 at 10.00am
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, made payable to
"The Ark" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate,
Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on June 19, 2019
