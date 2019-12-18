|
WILKINSON George After a short illness George
has passed away peacefully
at home surrounded by his family
on 12th December 2019 aged 94 years.
Devoted husband of the late Joan.
Loving dad to Patsy,
Keith, Carol and Lester.
Grandad to 10 grandchildren
and great grandad to
11 great grandchildren.
George was a brother, uncle
and father in law, a comedian
to the end, who will be sadly missed.
A celebration of his life will take place
at Alford Crematorium on Thursday
2nd January at 11am.
Family flowers only please but
donations in lieu of flowers for
Marie Curie can be left at the service.
Please feel free to dress
as you are comfortable.
All enquiries to Kettle Funeralcare,
110 Kidgate, Louth, LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019