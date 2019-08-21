Home

Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00
Alford Crematorium
Geoffrey Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Geoffrey
"Geoff" Peacefully passed away on
11th August 2019, aged 71 years.
Much loved husband,
father and grandfather.
The funeral is to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired, made payable to
'"St Barnabas Hospice'" or "'RNLI"'
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
