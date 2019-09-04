Home

Geoffrey Richards Notice
Richards Geoffrey
"Geoff" Passed away suddenly at home on 19th August 2019 aged 85 years.
Geoff was very much loved
by all his family and friends.
He will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.

A service to celebrate the life
of Geoff will be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to Macmillan Nurses
will be gratefully received by
R Arnold Funeral Service,
38 High Street,
Sutton on Sea,
Lincolnshire
LN12 2HB
Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 4, 2019
