Thompson The family would like everyone to know that our much loved sister and aunt, Freda Thompson, passed away at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital
on Sunday 24th February.
Her funeral is to be held at
Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 19th March at 1.00pm, followed by afternoon tea at
Alford Manor, to which all
friends are warmly welcome.
Family flowers but if you would like to make a donation to Cancer Research or Water Aid, it would be appreciated.
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
