Collings Fred Peacefully passed away on
20th July 2019, aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
much loved dad to Regina, Peter and Marina, grandfather of Victoria, Selina, Rowena and Tamara, great-grandfather of Miranda, Evelynn, Heather, Sophia and Robin.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 19th August 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to "Ark Animal Rescue" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/online-obituaries or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on July 31, 2019