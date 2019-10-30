|
|
|
BURTON Frank It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Frank
who passed away peacefully
on 19th October aged 86 years.
Dear husband of the late Mary.
Loving father to Debra, Mark, Clive
and Simon. A loving grandad Frankie,
a father in law and brother.
He will be very sadly missed.
A service will take place at
Alford Crematorium on
Tuesday 5th November at 2pm. Donations can be sent to
Alzheimer's Society, Scott Lodge,
Scott Road, Plymouth, PL2 3DU
or can be left at the service.
All enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare, 110 Kidgate,
Louth, LN11 9BX or 01607 600710
Published in Louth Leader on Oct. 30, 2019