|
|
|
DODGE Frances It is with deep sadness that
we announce the death of
Frances who passed away on
1st June 2019 aged 79.
Formerly of South Reston
and Legbourne.
She will be sadly missed
by all that knew her.
A celebration of her life will take place
at Alford Crematorium on
Monday 24 th June at 11am.
Please wear something
lilac or purple.
Donations in lieu of flowers
can be left at the service.
Any enquiries to
Kettle Funeralcare Louth,
110 Kidgate, Louth LN11 9BX
or 01507 600710
Published in Louth Leader on June 12, 2019
Read More