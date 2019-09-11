|
|
|
COYLE Fay Peacefully passed away
on 31st August 2019.
Beloved wife of David and much loved mum of David, Gillian and Jacqueline.
Fay will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
Monday 23rd September 2019
at 2.20pm.
No flowers by request but
donations, if desired, payable to "Macmillan Cancer Support"
can be left after the service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 11, 2019