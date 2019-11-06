|
|
|
Moncaster Elsie May Passed away peacefully on
23rd October 2019
at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, aged 101 years.
Loving mum, grandma
and great-grandma.
Will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Grimsby Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November 2019
at 11.15am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"St Andrews Hospice"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o
Lincolnshire Co-operative
Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Nov. 6, 2019