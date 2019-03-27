|
JACK Elizabeth
(née von Vegh) Passed away on 13 March, aged 87, after a long illness.
Much loved wife of the late
Anthony Jack.
The Funeral is to take place at
Alford Crematorium on
15th April 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only but donations, if desired, made payable to
"Riverhaven Elderly Cat Welfare"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.lincolnshire.coop/funeral/
online-obituaries or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 134 Eastgate, Louth LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Mar. 27, 2019
