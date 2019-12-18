|
|
|
HOWARD Eileen Passed away on 30th November 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
mum of Heather, Angela,
Kevin and Philip, much loved
grandma and great grandma.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Nichol Hill Methodist Church,
Louth on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, payable to
"Nichol Hill Methodist Church" or
"St Andrews Hospice" can be left after the Service, via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire
Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth,
LN11 9AA (01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 18, 2019