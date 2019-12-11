Home

Edward Belton

Notice Condolences

Edward Belton Notice
Belton Edward
'Eddie' Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on 30th November 2019, aged 61 years.
Beloved husband of Sylvia,
much loved dad of
William, Laura and Ellie and
loving grandad to Oscar.
The Funeral Service is to take place at Alford Crematorium on
Thursday 19th December 2019
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, payable
to "St Barnabas Hospice Trust"
can be left after the Service,
via our online memorial at www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries
or sent c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service,
134 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AA
(01507 603519).
Published in Louth Leader on Dec. 11, 2019
