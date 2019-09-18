|
|
|
Tomlinson Eddie Peacefully passed away at home on 5th September 2019 aged 72 years.
Eddie was a much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad
and good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A service to celebrate the life of Eddie will be held at Alford Crematorium on Friday 27th September 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to St Barnabas Hospice or Lifelites ( a charity to help children in hospices) will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019