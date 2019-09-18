Home

R Arnold Family Funeral Service Ltd (Sutton on Sea, Lincoln)
38 High St
Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB
01507 442300
Eddie Tomlinson

Eddie Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson Eddie Peacefully passed away at home on 5th September 2019 aged 72 years.
Eddie was a much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad
and good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all that knew him.
A service to celebrate the life of Eddie will be held at Alford Crematorium on Friday 27th September 2019 at 11am.
Family flowers only please but if so desired a donation in lieu with cheques made payable to St Barnabas Hospice or Lifelites ( a charity to help children in hospices) will be gratefully received by R Arnold Funeral Service, 38 High Street, Sutton on Sea, Lincolnshire LN12 2HB Tel: 01507 442300
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
