Home

POWERED BY

Services
J Marshall Funeral Directors
49-51 Queen Street
Market Rasen, Lincolnshire LN8 3EN
01673 843 725
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
15:00
St Helen's Church
Burgh on Bain
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Varley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Varley

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Varley Notice
Varley (nee Martin)
Dorothy Margaret Aged 94 years of Girsby,
died on 5th August, 2019.
Wife of the late John.
Dearly loved mother of Helen, Elizabeth, Clare and the late William and Richard. Loved by her eleven grandchildren and a proud great grandmother.
A service of Thanksgiving for her life will be held at St Helen's Church,
Burgh on Bain on Friday 16th August at 3pm, followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, made payable to Versus Arthritis, may be sent to J Marshall Funeral Directors,
51 Queen Street, Market Rasen.
LN8 3EN.
Published in Louth Leader on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.