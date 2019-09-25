Home

Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00
St Clement's Church
Sutton-on-Sea
Dorothy Baker Notice
BAKER Dorothy Passed away peacefully on
September 12th 2019 aged 99 at Newhaven Residential Home, and formerly of Grove Road, Sutton-on-Sea.

Much loved wife of the late
Revd Bill Baker for 59 years,
mother of Jenifer and Tony and to Sue. Granny of Claire and to Kristian and great-granny of Holly.

There will be a private cremation.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St Clement's Church,
Sutton-on-Sea on
Thursday 3rd October at 12.00.

No flowers please, but donations,
if desired, payable to
The Meridale Organisation.

Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-op Funeral Services, Trusthorpe Road,
Sutton-on-Sea. Tel 01507 441271
Published in Louth Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
