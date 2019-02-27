Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
14:00
Alford Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Rowbotham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Rowbotham

Notice Condolences

Diane Rowbotham Notice
ROWBOTHAM Diane
'Di' Passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on 12th February 2019 in the Wolds Care Centre, Louth.
Much loved Mum of Cheryl, devoted Memar of James, dear mother-in-law of Paul and much loved and loyal friend to many, who will be missed by all.
A service to celebrate Di's life will be held in Alford Crematorium on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 2.00pm.
Donations in her memory to benefit 'The Gambian Children's Education
Sponsorship' with cheques made payable to 'Mrs. M. Forshaw'
may be given at the service or sent to the Funeral Director.
Family flowers only please will be received by:-
Near & Near Undertakers,
The Mews, David Street,
Grimsby, DN32 9NN.
Telephone (01472) 250150
www.nearandnear.com
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.