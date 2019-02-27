|
ROWBOTHAM Diane
'Di' Passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on 12th February 2019 in the Wolds Care Centre, Louth.
Much loved Mum of Cheryl, devoted Memar of James, dear mother-in-law of Paul and much loved and loyal friend to many, who will be missed by all.
A service to celebrate Di's life will be held in Alford Crematorium on
Friday 8th March 2019 at 2.00pm.
Donations in her memory to benefit 'The Gambian Children's Education
Sponsorship' with cheques made payable to 'Mrs. M. Forshaw'
may be given at the service or sent to the Funeral Director.
Family flowers only please will be received by:-
Near & Near Undertakers,
The Mews, David Street,
Grimsby, DN32 9NN.
Telephone (01472) 250150
www.nearandnear.com
Published in Louth Leader on Feb. 27, 2019
